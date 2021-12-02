CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 1,042 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.24 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.