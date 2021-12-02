Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

