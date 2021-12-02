Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
