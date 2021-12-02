Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE:SEE opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

