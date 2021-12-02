Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

