Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.