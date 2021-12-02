Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Inogen were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

