Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL opened at $8.71 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $993.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

