Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Andersons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Andersons by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Andersons by 1.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

