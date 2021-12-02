State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,544 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $967.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.