Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

