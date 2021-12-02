Head-To-Head Comparison: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

78.9% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.25 billion 9.90 $431.45 million $0.96 21.60 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $141.88 million 8.01 $54.40 million $2.13 9.56

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 1 6 1 3.00 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $24.11, indicating a potential upside of 16.25%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 38.08% 6.90% 2.97% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 51.29% 11.27% 2.39%

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

