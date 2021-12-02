Marshall Wace LLP Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,921 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

YRD opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $277.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

