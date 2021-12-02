Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,123 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of Trinity Biotech worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech plc has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2,104.71%.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

