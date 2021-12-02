Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after purchasing an additional 600,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 597,556 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 630.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCI opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

