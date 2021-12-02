Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Affimed were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFMD. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

