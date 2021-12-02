Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of REAX opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $595,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

