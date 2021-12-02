Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 67.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,878,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.