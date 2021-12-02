Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 141,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 590,311 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

