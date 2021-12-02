Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 745.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 792,080 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 71.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,723,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 720,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after purchasing an additional 574,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 55.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 503,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

