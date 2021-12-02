Texas Roadhouse Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 17,219 call options on the company. This is an increase of 665% compared to the typical volume of 2,252 call options.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

