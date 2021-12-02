PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,380 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,145% compared to the average volume of 1,264 call options.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

