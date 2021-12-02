Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Acquires $426,372.66 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,391,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,904,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,586,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,521,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

