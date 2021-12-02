Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.19 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIY opened at $15.09 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

