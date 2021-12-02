Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,079 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of OSI Systems worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.53 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,336 shares of company stock worth $8,595,575. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

