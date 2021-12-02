Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,951 Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evogene were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evogene by 65.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Evogene by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evogene by 201.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVGN opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Evogene Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

