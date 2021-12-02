ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) SVP Sells $487,280.00 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $118.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.09.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

