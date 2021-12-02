Insider Selling: Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CFO Sells $764,050.00 in Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avaya stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at $2,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 112.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 163.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 246,553 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

