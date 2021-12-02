HC Wainwright Trims Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price to $15.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

DCPH has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

