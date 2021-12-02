First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

FRBA opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.95. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth about $135,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

