Adecoagro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the typical volume of 237 call options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.
AGRO stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $896.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
