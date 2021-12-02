Adecoagro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the typical volume of 237 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

AGRO stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $896.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

