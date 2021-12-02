Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

MRNA stock opened at $310.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.24 and a 200 day moving average of $308.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

