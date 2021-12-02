Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Daniel Raskas Sells 12,300 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DHR opened at $319.72 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

