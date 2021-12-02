Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of EVA opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 330.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 188.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

