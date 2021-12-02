Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $208.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.67.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $180.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.