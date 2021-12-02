Marshall Wace LLP Sells 18,148 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 64.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBB opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

