Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $4,858,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

