Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 61,283 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,283 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period.

BYM stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

