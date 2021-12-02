Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

