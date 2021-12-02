United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in United Community Banks by 106,763.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

