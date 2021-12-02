Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ABM Industries by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,031,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 4,336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 390,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.37.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

