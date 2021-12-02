Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.61% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,500 shares of company stock worth $13,931,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

