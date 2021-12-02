Comerica Bank Sells 3,958 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of E.W. Scripps worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.96. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

