Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

