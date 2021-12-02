Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trupanion by 248.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trupanion by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $112.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $140.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,607 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

