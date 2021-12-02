Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Sleep Number worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 27.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 61.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.29. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $67.21 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

