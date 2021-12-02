Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $210,000 Investment in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WETF stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.35 million, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

