CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBM. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

DBM stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The firm has a market cap of C$591.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$10.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.94.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

