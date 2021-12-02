Invesco Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Titan International worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 2,399,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Titan International by 108.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 401,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Titan International by 205.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 367,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.95 million, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

