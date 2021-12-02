Invesco Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

