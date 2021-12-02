Invesco Ltd. Acquires 13,905 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132 in the last ninety days. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

